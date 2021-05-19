G8 Education Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Mark Graham Johnson - G8 Education Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Mark Johnson, and I'm the Chair of G8 Education Limited. It's my pleasure to welcome you to G8 Education Limited's Annual General Meeting. I'm pleased to say a quorum is present, and I declare the meeting open.



On behalf of the Board, I would like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land upon which we meet today and pay my respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.



With the safety of our team and shareholders in mind during the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting today is being run as a fully virtual meeting. Last year, we saw a marked increase in participation when we held our first virtual meeting, and we hope to see the same engagement and participation today.



As will be discussed later on in the meeting, when Resolution 4 is considered, it is the Board's intention to run the company's Annual General Meeting in future years as a hybrid meeting, which will allow our various stakeholders to participate either in