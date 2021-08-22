Half Year 2021 G8 Education Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Gary G. Carroll - G8 Education Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks, Harmony, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 2021 half year results presentation for G8 Education Limited. My name's Gary Carroll, and I'm the CEO and Managing Director of G8 Education. I'm joined today by the group's CFO, Sharyn Williams. We'll walk through the investor presentation that was posted on the ASX earlier this morning and then provide time for any questions.



But before I start the formal part of the presentation, I want to do 2 things. Firstly, I wanted to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land upon which we're meeting today. Sharyn and I are based at the Gold Coast today. So I wanted to acknowledge the Yugambeh people and pay our respects to their elders, past, present, and emerging. And also, I'd like to acknowledge any Aboriginal