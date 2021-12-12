G8 Education Ltd Trading Update Transcript

Dec 12, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Gary G. Carroll - G8 Education Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks, Bernadette, and welcome, everyone, to this analyst call. I'm joined on the call today by the group's CFO, Sharyn Williams. What we'll do is run through the presentation that was posted on the ASX this morning and allow time for any questions at the end.



I guess, starting with Slide 4, which is the executive summary. The 3 key messages out of this slide are that performance for the group has continued to be very good in what has been a challenging operating environment. And by very good, I mean, we've continued to outperform in terms of financial results relative to consensus, and we're continuing to make really good progress on our strategic priorities and I'll go through those in more detail along the way. And then the third key point is that the environment remains uncertain in the coming months. However, we're confident that we've had a lot of practice at dealing with a dynamic changing environment, and we're confident we can continue to, firstly, keep our children, team and families safe, which is the most