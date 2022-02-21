Full Year 2021 G8 Education Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the G8 Education Limited CY '21 Full Year Investor Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Gary Carroll, CEO and Managing Director. Please go ahead.
Gary G. Carroll - G8 Education Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Thanks, Travis, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 2021 full year results presentation for G8 Education Limited. As Travis said, my name is Gary Carroll, and I'm the CEO and Managing Director of G8 Education, and I'm joined on today's call by the group's CFO, Sharyn Williams.
We'll walk through the investor presentation that was posted on the ASX earlier this morning and then provide time for any questions.
I'd like to begin by acknowledging both the Jagera and the Turrbal people who are the traditional custodians of the land on which we are conducting this meeting today. We respect their spiritual relationship with their country, and we pay our respects to elders past, present and emerging. And I'd also like to extend that respect to
Feb 21, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
