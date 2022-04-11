G8 Education Ltd Trading Update Transcript

Apr 11, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Gary G. Carroll - G8 Education Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks, Lexie, and thanks, everyone, for joining us. As we flagged in our year-end results presentation, the sector has certainly been significantly impacted through Omicron and flood impacts. And we thought it would be worthwhile to provide our shareholders with an update and translate that into impacts on financial results year-to-date as well as the actions being taken to respond.



If I start with an overview of what's been happening. As we flagged in our CY '21 results, we had a very high volume of Omicron cases in all markets, and they materially impacted our revenue, our occupancy performance and employment costs in both January and February as a result of both center closures and isolation requirements. These impacts actually continued