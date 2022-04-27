G8 Education Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

David Andrew Foster - G8 Education Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's 11:00, so we'll get started. My name is David Foster, and I'm the Chair of G8 Education Limited. It's my pleasure this morning to welcome all shareholders, guests to the G8 Education Limited 2022 Annual General Meeting. It is a great privilege for me to be addressing you for the first time as your chair since taking over the position in November last year. A quorum is present, so I'll declare the meeting open.



Firstly, though, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land in which we meet. Today, we're in Brisbane. So I'd like to appoint the Turrbal and Jagera peoples and also acknowledge the elders, past, present and emerging.



In the interest of health and safety related to COVID, shareholders, G8 team members and other stakeholders, in the context of G8 and the pandemic, the company is delivering its 2022 Annual General Meeting as a hybrid meeting, comprising a virtual meeting as well as in-person meeting. The company is pleased to provide shareholders