Half Year 2022 G8 Education Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Gary G. Carroll - G8 Education Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Thanks, Melanie. So good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 2022 Half Year Results Presentation for G8 Education Limited. As Melanie said, my name is Gary Carroll. I'm the CEO and Managing Director of G8 Education. And I'm joined today by the group's CFO, Sharyn Williams.
I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land from where we're conducting today's presentation. We're in Sydney today, so that's the Gadigal people of the Eora nation. We'd like to pay our respects to Gadigal elders past, present and emerging, and I extend those respects to any Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander people joining us on the call today.
So Sharyn and I will now walk through the investor presentation that was
