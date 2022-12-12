Dec 12, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the G8 Education Limited Trading Update and Analyst Call.



(Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Gary Carroll, CEO. Please go ahead.



Gary G. Carroll - G8 Education Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks, Ashley. So good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the trading update call for G8 Education. As Ashley said, my name is Gary Carroll, and I'm the CEO and Managing Director of G8 Education Limited. I'm joined on the call today by the Group CFO Sharyn Williams.



I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land from where we're conducting today's presentation, the Jagera and the Turrbal people as the traditional custodians of Brisbane. We pay our respects to Jagera and Turrbal elders past, present and emerging. And I'd like to extend those respects to any aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people joining us on this call today.



So Sharyn and I will now walk through the investor presentation that was posted