G8 Education Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 20, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

David Foster -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is David Foster, and I'm the Chair of G8 Education Limited. It's my pleasure to welcome you all this morning, shareholders and guests, to the G8 Education Limited's 2023 Annual General Meeting. A quorum is present, and I declare the meeting open.



We'd like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land on which we meet, which today is Brisbane, in the Turrbal and Jagera peoples, and also acknowledge the elders past, present and emerging. We ask all people that walk, work and live on traditional Aboriginal lands to be respectful of culture and traditions and work, learn and grow as the united community.



The company is delivering its 2023 Annual General Meeting as a hybrid meeting, comprising a virtual meeting as well as an in-person meeting. The company is pleased to provide shareholders with the opportunity to attend and participate in the meeting either in person or through an online meeting platform where shareholders will be able to watch, listen, ask questions, submit questions and vote online. I thank you for those that are in