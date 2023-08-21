Half Year 2023 G8 Education Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Pejman Okhovat - G8 Education Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, and welcome to the 2023 Half Year Results Call for G8 Education Limited. My name is Pejman Okhovat and I'm the CEO and Managing Director of G8 Education. I'm joined today on the line by the group's Chief Financial Officer, Sharyn Williams. Sharyn and I will take you through the investor presentation that was released to the ASX earlier this morning. I will concentrate my remarks on this call to the opening pages of the presentation, and then hand over to Sharyn, who will take you through the financial outcomes of the half 1.



Following the presentation, we will then open the lines and provide some time for Q&A. I would briefly guide us as we go through this slide as well, so you can navigate with us. We're on Slide 3. I would like to