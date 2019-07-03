Goodman Property Trust Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

GMT

Keith Raymond Smith - Goodman Property Trust - Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this Annual Meeting of Unitholders, and a special welcome to those who are watching us on the webcast this afternoon as well.



I'm Keith Smith, Independent Director and Chairman of Goodman New Zealand Limited, the manager of the Goodman Property Trust. The Board and management team are delighted to be back here at Eden Park this year. With its good transport links and easy parking, it is a popular venue for corporate events such as this.



It has been a standout 12 months for GMT, and today's presentations will focus on the completion of the portfolio repositioning as well as the rapid progress being made with the development program. The meeting will also consider 2 ordinary resolutions. These relate to the reappointment of both Peter Simmonds and myself as independent directors. I'd encourage you all to participate in today's proceedings and take the opportunity to communicate directly with those responsible for managing your investment. Directors and staff will also be available after the