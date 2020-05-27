Full Year 2020 Goodman Property Trust Earnings Call Transcript

GMT

John Morton Dakin - Goodman Property Trust - CEO & Executive Director



Thanks, Rachel. Look, good morning, everybody. With me in the room this morning for the annual results presentation for FY '20 is our independent Chair, Keith Smith; Chief Financial Officer, Andy Eakin; and Director of Investment Management, James Spence.



So before we commence the formal presentation, Keith would just like to make a couple of comments on behalf of the Board.



Keith Raymond Smith - Goodman Property Trust - Independent Chairman of the Board



Yes. Thanks, John, and good morning, everyone. It's actually great to be physically in an office again as opposed to looking at a screen. But in any case, I'm sure we've all had our various stories over the last 8-or-so weeks.



On behalf of