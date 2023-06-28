Goodman Property Trust Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

GMT

John Morton Dakin - Goodman Property Trust - Executive Director



Welcome, everybody. It's 1:30. So we'll kick it off. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Unitholders. I'm John Dakin, Nonexecutive Director and Chair of Goodman New Zealand Limited, the Manager of Goodman Property Trust. The Park Hyatt, as venue, is a new one for us, and it looks pretty smart actually. I hope you're enjoying it, and it's pleasure to be here today overlooking the Viaduct Harbour.



I can confirm that I've been duly appointed by the trustee to act as Chair of the meeting and that the meeting has been properly convened. The meeting has a hybrid format with unitholders either participating in person in this room or through a live webcast. For those in the room, please be aware that there are cameras and audio equipment streaming proceedings. In the unlikely event of an emergency, you will be required to evacuate to a designated safe zone. Should this occur, please exit the room through the fire escape doors to the right and rear of the room, following the directions of the venue staff to the outside assembly area.



Today