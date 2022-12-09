Dec 09, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT

John Melki - Genetic Signatures Ltd. - CEO & Director



Thanks so much, David. Something a little different for those that are new to the story. I can give you a brief introduction after our disclaimers on the next slide. But Genetic Signatures is a diagnostic company who are focused on the better detection of infectious diseases. The reason we do this are infectious diseases are a leading cause of death. They could be bacterial, they could be viral, protozoan, fungal. So in fact, we know that antibiotic-resistant bacteria can cause almost 10 deaths every minute around the globe. So better diagnostics ultimately save lives.



So we invented a technology, 3base Technology, which does enable the better detection of infectious diseases. So the technology itself dramatically simplifies the detection of these bugs, these pathogens, and multiple pathogens from the same patient sample, which is often called multiplex.



So we use our technology to make molecular or the PCR-based tests. And these tests identify infectious diseases from clinical samples. We sell these in kit form; it's under the