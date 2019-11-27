Full Year 2019 Gentrack Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 27, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the investor briefing November 2019 conference call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Ian Black, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Ian Black - Gentrack Group Limited - CEO



Good morning, everybody. Thank you. Welcome to the call. I'm joined by Tim Bluett, the company's CFO. And I'll be presenting Gentrack's results for the year to 30 September 2019. We provided a set of accompanying slides, and I'll start those with a few words on the company.



Gentrack provides enterprise solutions for 2 industry sectors, utilities and airports. Our software enables our customers to automate their core operations and revenue management processes as they drive improvements in performance and customer service. We support 109 airports and 104 utilities, where our solutions are mission-critical, deeply embedded and highly valued.



Our vision is to be the leading specialist provider of business applications to energy and water utilities and