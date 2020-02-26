Gentrack Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 26, 2020 / 03:00AM GMT

John P. Clifford - Gentrack Group Limited - Executive Chairman



It's 4:00. A quorum is present, so I declare the meeting open. Welcome to Gentrack's 2020 Annual Meeting.



Let me first introduce your Board. I'm John Clifford. I've been a shareholder and Chairman of Gentrack since 2007. Nick Luckcock was appointed as a Nonexecutive Director in February 2018. Nick is a Partner and a member of the Investment Committee at HgCapital with extensive private equity experience focused on the technology industry. He has deep experience across a number of significant organizations in business services, financial processing and technology sectors.



Fiona Oliver joined the Board as a Nonexecutive Director in February 2019. Fiona is an experienced Director and Audit Committee Chair, with executive-level experience in asset management, funds management and private equity. Fiona is a specialist in investments, the capital markets and mergers and acquisitions. She holds a degree in arts and law from the University of Auckland as a qualified Solicitor in New Zealand, New South Wales and England.



