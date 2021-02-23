Gentrack Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 23, 2021 / 08:00PM GMT

Andrew James Green - Gentrack Limited - Chairman of Board



Good morning, good afternoon and good evening, everybody, and welcome to Gentrack Group Limited's Annual Shareholder Meeting. My name is Andy Green, and I was delighted to be appointed by the Board as Chair of Gentrack in November last year. Today, we are very pleased to welcome you as online participants through our virtual meeting platform provided by our share registrar, Link Market Services.



Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we are holding a virtual meeting to assist in curbing the spread of the virus while still providing for participation and engagement amongst our shareholders. The Board are joining you from 6 locations in New Zealand, New South Wales, Queensland and the U.K. We have prerecorded my Chair's address; our CEO, Gary Miles' address; and the introductory messages from those directors seeking election or reelection. This is to minimize the risk of technical issues interfering with the smooth running of the event.



You can vote and ask questions online. To vote, you will need to get -- click Get Voting Card