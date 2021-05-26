Half Year 2021 Gentrack Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Gary Miles - Gentrack Group Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you for the introduction, and welcome all.



I'd like to just quickly point everyone to the disclaimer which is standard in all of our disclosures here. I'm going to jump into the presentation.



So I'm probably not going to read directly from these slides. It's not really my style. I would like to say that we have good progress to turn the business around. It's underway. This is a journey. It will take time, but the results are positive; and the organization, the leadership team, we are all optimistic. So -- and this is really the result of a lot of hard work over the last 6 months, passion from the teams. I appreciate all the extra effort and enthusiasm that the organization has put behind it. And I think what's helped