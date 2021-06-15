Gentrack Group Ltd Guidance Presentation Transcript

Jun 15, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Presentation

Jun 15, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Alastair Spence

Gentrack Group Limited - CFO

* Gary Miles

Gentrack Group Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director

* Geoff Childs

Gentrack Group Limited - Sales & Marketing Director of UK & Europe

* James Williamson

Gentrack Group Limited - CEO of Veovo

* Loukas Tzitzis

Gentrack Group Limited - CTO

* Melina Lemalie

Gentrack Group Limited - Head of PX

* Zeev Berkowitz

Gentrack Group Limited - Chief Operations Officer



=====================

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Gentrack's strategy presentation. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Gary Miles, CEO. Please go ahead.



Gary Miles - Gentrack Group Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Daisy. So welcome all. We have a great lineup today. And I'd