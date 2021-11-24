Full Year 2021 Gentrack Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 24, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Gary Miles - Gentrack Group Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Hi, everyone. Welcome all. This is my first anniversary speaking with many of you. It's been a wonderful and transformative year, I have to say. I really enjoyed it, and I look forward to sharing the results with you all today. I'm going to open and then James will go through the financials. I would like to note that all the financial numbers in this deck are through September 30, whereas the customer metrics are up to current date, okay?



So let's jump right into the numbers. So revenue is up this year, 5.2% for the group and 8.8% in utilities despite a $4 million headwind that we had going into the year from prior period losses. EBITDA was also up to $12.7 million. And I'd like to remind all that there was no capitalization of R&D cost in these numbers.



Our cash position is in a very strong place as we added $9.2 million to bring