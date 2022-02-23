Gentrack Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Andrew James Green - Gentrack Limited - Chairman of Board



Good morning, good afternoon, and good evening, everyone, wherever you are, and welcome to Gentrack Group Limited's Annual Shareholder Meeting. My name is Andy Green, and I'm delighted to be attending my second Annual Shareholder Meeting as the Chair of Gentrack Group Limited.



Today, we are very pleased to welcome you, as online participants through our virtual meeting platform provided by our share registrar, Link Market Services. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we're holding a virtual meeting again this year to assist in curbing the spread of the virus, while still providing for participation and engagement amongst our shareholders.



We pre-recorded my Chair's address, and our CEO, Gary Miles address, and the introductory message from Fiona Oliver, who is standing for reelection as a director. This is to minimize the risk of technical issues interfering with the smooth running of the event.



You'll be able to vote and ask questions online. To vote, you will need to click and get voting card within the online