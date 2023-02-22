Gentrack Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Andrew James Green - Gentrack Limited - Chairman of Board



Good morning, good afternoon and good evening, everyone, wherever you're joining us from, and welcome to Gentrack Group Limited's Annual Shareholders Meeting. My name is Andy Green, and I'm delighted to be attending this Annual Shareholder Meeting as Chair of Gentrack Group Limited. Today, we are very pleased to welcome you as online participants through our virtual meeting platform provided by our share registrar, Link Market Services.



As we have revised, given the global nature of our business, we are holding a virtual meeting again this year. Our Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and other key executives, and the majority of Board members, including the Chair, are located in the United Kingdom or Australia. Their attendance in person at the meeting would result in significant cost to Gentrack as well as other logistical challenges. You'll hear more on their location today later in the meeting.



We prerecorded the introductory message from Darc Rasmussen, who is standing for reelection as a director. This is to