Gentrack Group Ltd Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 09, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Andrew Green -



Good morning, good afternoon, good evening, everyone, and welcome to this special meeting of Gentrack Group Limited shareholders. My name is Andy Green, and I'm delighted to be attending this special meeting as the Chair of Gentrack Group Limited. I've got here, Gary Miles, the CEO, with me; and also John Prigent, our CFO, in our London office. As with our last Annual Shareholder Meeting, we have taken the decision to conduct a virtual-only meeting, and this is considered appropriate giving this meeting a special shareholder meeting to consider a single item of business.



We're convening the special meeting to ensure the long-term incentive arrangements where our people are in place as close to the start of the financial '24 year as possible. Today, we are pleased to welcome you as online participants through our virtual meeting platform provided by our share registrar, Link Market Services.



You can vote and ask questions online. To vote, you will need to click Get Voting Card within the online meeting platform. And you'll be asked to enter your shareholder or proxy number to