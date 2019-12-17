Half Year 2020 Gtn Ltd Guidance Call Transcript

Dec 17, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

William L. Yde - GTN Limited - MD, CEO, President & Executive Director



Thank you. As announced to the market this morning, we anticipate that first half fiscal year '20 adjusted EBITDA will be between $17 million and $18 million compared to $23.2 million in the prior corresponding period. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA mostly pertains to the company's Australian and Canadian operations. The decrease in our Australian market EBITDA is primarily due to lower revenue for the period compared to last year. Sales expenses have also increased due to the initiatives that have been discussed on previous calls to increase our sales staffing and other move to make us more competitive in the market. Although there is generally a lag time between implementation and results, we believe these changes are beginning to positively impact revenue.



The decrease in our Canada market EBITDA is a result of the increased cost of the Rogers Toronto affiliate costs being incurred for the entire half year period compared to less than 2 months in first half fiscal 2019.



In addition, revenue decreased during