Half Year 2020 Gtn Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

William L. Yde - GTN Limited - MD, CEO, President & Executive Director



Thank you. As you are aware, from our revised guidance announced to the market in December, the first half of fiscal 2020 was challenging. Our actual results were in line with revised guidance with revenues of $95.7 million, exceeding guidance of $94 million to $95 million and adjusted EBITDA of $18 million, achieving the top end of our guidance of $17 million to $18 million.



Despite the disappointment with overall results, we did show progress in the second quarter fiscal 2020. While revenue was down 5% in the first quarter, revenue increased 7% in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to the prior