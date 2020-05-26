Q3 2020 Gtn Ltd Corporate Sales Call Transcript

May 26, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the GTN Limited Financing and Trading Update. Today's conference is being recorded. Representing the company today are Bill Yde, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Cody, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.



Before I turn the call over to Bill, I would like to remind the listeners that this call is subject to disclaimer and important information, which is included in the 22 May 2020 ASX announcement.



With that, I will turn the call over to Bill Yde, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



William L. Yde - GTN Limited - MD, CEO, President & Executive Director



Thank you for joining us this morning. As we announced last week, we have successfully completed the refinancing of our bank's facility, which was set to expire in February 2021. We would like to thank Commonwealth Bank of Australia for their continued support of the company as they recently invested over $21 million additional dollars to become our sole lender and have been our lead lender since 2011