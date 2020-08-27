Full Year 2020 Gtn Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the GTN Limited Fiscal Year 2020 Year-end Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) Representing the company today are Bill Yde, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Cody, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Before I turn the call over to Bill, I would like to remind the listeners that this call is subject to the disclaimer and important information included in the company's year-end earnings presentation.



With that, I'll turn the call over to Bill Yde, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



William L. Yde - GTN Limited - MD, CEO, President & Executive Director



Thank you. As we stated in our trading update in May, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant negative impact on the group's financial performance for fiscal 2020. Revenues have dropped 13% for the year. All of this decrease occurred in the fiscal fourth quarter, where revenue decreased 57% when compared to the fourth quarter of the previous year. This shock