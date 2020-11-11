Gtn Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 11, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Robert Loewenthal - GTN Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Rob Loewenthal, the Chairman of GTN. On behalf of GTN Board, I'd like to welcome you here to our Virtual 2020 Annual General Meeting. A quorum is present, and I declare the meeting open.



We are joined today by GTN's Board of Directors and senior executives, including the founder and CEO, Bill Yde.



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant negative impact on both the global broadcast media industry and our business. GTN advertising revenue declined by 13% in financial year '20. Given the company's high fixed cost business model, the decline in revenue caused a 62% decrease in adjusted