Half Year 2021 Gtn Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

William L. Yde - GTN Limited - MD, CEO, President & Executive Director



While revenue continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the related shutdowns in all of our markets, we have made consistent and meaningful progress each quarter since the effects of the pandemic appeared in March of 2020. Revenue increased by $8.7 million from Q4 of fiscal year '20 to Q1 of fiscal year '21 and increased $11.9 million from Q1 to Q2 of fiscal year '21. By the end of second quarter fiscal '21, all of our entities were again EBITDA positive for the quarter and the 6-month period. We showed substantial improvement in revenue and EBITDA in all our markets during the last quarter ending 31 December 2020.



As would be expected when comparing COVID-impacted periods to non-COVID periods, our revenue decreased. Revenue for the half year ended 31 December 2020 decreased 26% when compared to the prior year period. However, the decrease was only 20% in second quarter of fiscal 2021.



The improvement in Q2 performance was largely attributable to our Australian operations, which improved significantly.