Half Year 2022 GTN Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

William L. Yde - GTN Limited - Founder, MD, CEO, President & Executive Director



Thank you. While revenue continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, operating performance has improved significantly in the first half of fiscal year '22 as group revenue increased 14.5% over the period -- prior comparable period. This revenue increase led to an increase in adjusted EBITDA of 43% with all 4 of our operating