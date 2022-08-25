Full Year 2022 GTN Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Thank you. We are happy to report a solid improvement in the results for fiscal year 2022. Our revenue increased 12% despite a wide variety of economic difficulties in some of our markets. The revenue achieved for fiscal year '22 was almost equal that of fiscal year '20.



The revenue increase led to a 22% increase in adjusted EBITDA when compared to fiscal year 2021.