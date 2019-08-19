Full Year 2019 GWA Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 19, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 19, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

Patrick A. Gibson

GWA Group Limited - Group CFO

Timothy R. Salt

GWA Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Conference Call Participants

John Hynd

Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited, Research Division - Senior Equities Analyst

Mitchell Sonogan

Macquarie Research - Analyst

Peter Wilson

Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Associate

Raju Ahmed

CCZ Equities Pty Limited, Research Division - Equities Analyst



Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the GWA Group Limited Analyst Briefing. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Tim Salt, CEO. Please go ahead.



Timothy R. Salt - GWA Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us on the