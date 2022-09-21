GWA Group Ltd Investor and Marketing Briefing Transcript

Sep 21, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Urs B. Meyerhans - GWA Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director



All right. Well, first of all, before -- let me begin today by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet, the Capella clan of the (inaudible) nation, and we pay our respect for the elders past, present and future.



Thank you for joining us this morning. Thank you to the ones of you who have come to the -- to [Westerns], and also thank you very much for the people who are online, who are listening into the presentation.



The proceedings for today are in 4 parts. First, the individual members of the executives will give you an update in regard to the strategy. We'll follow that with a Q&A session. Once we have the Q&A session, we invite obviously the people here in the room to come with us on the tour of our facilities. And then after the tour, we invite you for light refreshments, lunch, back here and it gives you an opportunity to mix with the executives and with some of the senior members of the team.



In regard to the presentation, again, 4 parts. I start with an overview of GWA,