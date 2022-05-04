Tempo Australia Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Tempo Australia Limited annual general meeting 2022. I'd now like to hand the conference over to Guido Belgiorno-Nettis, Chair. Please go ahead.



Guido Belgiorno-Nettis - Tempo Australia Limited - Chairman



Thank you very much, and good morning to our virtual visitors and shareholders. I'm Guido Belgiorno-Nettis, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tempo Australia Limited.



Before I proceed with the business of the meeting, I'd like us at Tempo to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea, and the community. And we pay our respects to their elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people joining the meeting virtually today.



Ladies and gentlemen, it's just gone 11:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time, which is the appointed time for holding this meeting. And I'm advised that the necessary quorum is present. I therefore have pleasure in declaring this annual