Aug 12, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Sam Morris - HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT - Senior Portfolio Manager



Good morning to everyone on the call. Joining me today is Christian Soberg, CFO of HealthCo. Before we commence, we acknowledge the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia. We celebrate their diverse culture and connections to land, sea, and community. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present, and emerging and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.



We are pleased today to provide an overview of HealthCo's inaugural full-year results. Starting on slide 3, there are three key takeouts from today's presentation. First, we have exceeded our IPO PDS forecast through portfolio lease up, rental growth, acquisitions, and developments.



Second, in addition to the strong embedded growth you'll see in the portfolio today, there is an extensive development pipeline in excess of $500 million. And thirdly, you will see we are undertaking proactive capital management in response to the changing macro environment.



In particular, continued discipline with