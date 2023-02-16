Feb 16, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Sam Morris - HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT - Senior Portfolio Manager



Good morning to everyone. Joining me on today's call is Christian Soberg, HealthCo's Chief Financial Officer. Before we commence, we acknowledge the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia. We celebrate their diverse culture and connections to land, sea, and community. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present, and emerging and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.



Before we begin the presentation, it is worth reflecting that in a period of global and domestic uncertainty, increasing inflation, and interest rates, the community need for the provision of health care and research continues to grow. This growth is underpinned by powerful megatrends, including a growing and aging population, increasing government funding of health care and research, and greater health spend per capita. This growth will support our tenants trading performance and continue to drive demand from both tenants and investors for high-quality healthcare real