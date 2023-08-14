Aug 14, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Sam Morris - HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT - Senior Portfolio Manager, HealthCo



Thank you, Darcy. Good morning to everyone, and thank you for joining today's conference call. Joining me on today's call is Christian Soberg, CFO of HealthCo. Before we commence, we would like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia. We celebrate their diverse culture and connections to land, sea, and community. We pay our respects to their elders past, present, and emerging, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.



We will now turn to slide 3. Today's presentation outlines the significant growth in scale, quality, and embedded growth potential of HealthCo's portfolio that has been achieved through the year. I will step you through the financial-year highlights, portfolio overview, investments, and developments, and Christian will cover the financial results and guidance. I will then provide concluding remarks ahead of inviting your questions.



Let's turn to the highlights for the year on slide 4. Financial-year 2023 was indeed a