Half Year 2022 HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Darren Holland - HomeCo Daily Needs REIT - CEO Designate



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to HDN's first-half FY22 results call. My name is Darren Holland, and I'm delighted to speak to you today as CEO Designate of HDN. Joining me on the call this morning is HDN CFO Designate, Lawrence Wong; HMC Group COO, Sid Sharma; and HMC Group CFO, Will McMicking.



Before we commence, we would like to acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and celebrate their diverse culture and connections to land, sea, and community. We pay our respects to their Elders, past and present and emerging, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people today.



Now turning on to slide 4 of the results presentation. I'll start with a brief update on the merger implementation and the format for the results presented today. Following yesterday's successful court ruling, the merger is on track to complete on time with implementation taking place Friday week. Accordingly, today will be the last day of trading in AVN Securities.



