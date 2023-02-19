Half Year 2023 HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Sid Sharma - HomeCo Daily Needs REIT - CEO & COO



Thank you, and good morning. Thanks, everyone, for making time today in a busy reporting season. Joining me on the call is HMC Group's CFO, William McMicking and Investor Relations Manager, Andrew Dodds.



Before we commence today's presentation, we would like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia. We celebrate their diverse culture and connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respects to their elders past and present and extend that respect to all our regional and Torres trade Island and people today. Let us begin on Slide 4. Our first half results are pleasing. They demonstrate our ability to continue to grow our funds from operations with strong net income growth, offsetting a very substantial step-up in interest costs. I'd like to highlight 3 important points, which reinforce why HD is so well positioned in the current operating environment.



Firstly, the strong operating metrics reflect our high weighting to the best metropolitan locations where tenant demand remains robust and fuels our