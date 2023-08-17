Full Year 2023 HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the HomeCo Daily Needs REIT FY '23 Full Year Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Sid Sharma, HDN's CEO. Please go ahead.



Sid Sharma - HomeCo Daily Needs REIT - CEO & COO



Good morning, and thank you all for joining us today. On the call today with me is HMC Group CFO, Will McMicking; and HDN Fund Manager, Paul Doherty.



Before we commence today's presentation, we would like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia. We celebrate the diverse culture and connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respects to their elders, past and present, and extend that respect to aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people today. We'll turn to Slide 4 and commence the presentation.



FY '23 has been a solid year for HDN, with strong operational performance underpinned by a strengthened balance sheet. We have dealt with the unique macro landscape by focusing on top line revenue and prudent expense management. We