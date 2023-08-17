Aug 17, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the HomeCo Daily Needs REIT FY '23 Full Year Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Sid Sharma, HDN's CEO. Please go ahead.
Sid Sharma - HomeCo Daily Needs REIT - CEO & COO
Good morning, and thank you all for joining us today. On the call today with me is HMC Group CFO, Will McMicking; and HDN Fund Manager, Paul Doherty.
Before we commence today's presentation, we would like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia. We celebrate the diverse culture and connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respects to their elders, past and present, and extend that respect to aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people today. We'll turn to Slide 4 and commence the presentation.
FY '23 has been a solid year for HDN, with strong operational performance underpinned by a strengthened balance sheet. We have dealt with the unique macro landscape by focusing on top line revenue and prudent expense management. We
Full Year 2023 HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 17, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...