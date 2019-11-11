Nov 11, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Geoffrey Thomas Ricketts - Heartland Group Holdings Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



(foreign language) Good morning, I was about to say good afternoon. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Geoff Ricketts, a warm welcome to shareholders and guests present today for the 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting of Heartland Group Holdings Limited. Since a quorum is present, I declare the meeting open. As a courtesy to everyone, could you please turn your mobile phones to silent.



I'll now outline the agenda of the business for today's meeting. As Chair of the Board, I will shortly introduce you to the Board of Directors and the strategic management group. I will then run through the formalities of the meeting before I provide a high-level overview of Heartland's performance and activities for 2019 financial year. This will be followed by an address from our CEO, Jeff Greenslade, who will provide you with a more detailed performance overview of Heartland's business and an update on Heartland's strategic -- current strategic objectives. Following this, there will be