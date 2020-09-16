Sep 16, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Heartland Group Annual Results Call 2020.



Jeffrey Kenneth Greenslade - Heartland Group Holdings Limited - CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director



(foreign language) Good morning. (foreign language) Welcome to everyone joining us today. (foreign language) I wish to acknowledge Maori Week and the importance of strengthening the Maori language. This announcement comes to you in very challenging and unprecedented times of COVID, and I'd like also to start with an (foreign language), the people of Heartland who responded extremely well and effectively to the COVID challenges. (foreign language) I am Jeff Greenslade, the Chief Executive of Heartland, and I welcome you all here today.



I am joined by other people who will speak during the course of the presentation: Chris Flood, the Heartland Bank Chief Executive; Andrew Dixson, the Group Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Drumm, who is the Bank Chief Risk