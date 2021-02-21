Feb 21, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Heartland Group's Fiscal Year '21 Interim Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeff Greenslade. Please go ahead.



Jeffrey Kenneth Greenslade - Heartland Group Holdings Limited - CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director



(foreign language) I'm Jeff Greenslade, the Chief Executive of the Heartland Group. I'm joined with the Group Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Dixson; and Chris Flood, the Bank Chief Executive.



In a moment, I'll run through the -- an overview of the financial highlights of the half year performance. I'll also make some comments on the impairments and, in a related sense, the impact of COVID. Then Andrew will pick up the financial performance in more detail, and he'll be followed by Chris Flood, who'll go through a divisional summary, and then I will close with some strategic and community and cultural highlights.



Before I start, however, I would like just to note this is the tenth year of the Christchurch earthquake