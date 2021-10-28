Oct 28, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Geoffrey Thomas Ricketts - Heartland Group Holdings Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



(foreign language) Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Geoff Ricketts. A very warm welcome to shareholders and guests present today at the 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting of Heartland Group Holdings Limited.



I will provide you with instructions on how to vote and ask questions as we progress through the meeting. If you encounter any issues, please refer to the virtual annual meeting online portal guide or phone the helpline 0800 200 220. Since a quorum is present, I declare the meeting open.



I will now outline the agenda of the business for today's meeting. As Chair of the Board, I will shortly introduce you to the Board of Directors and the strategic management group who are joining us from various locations across New Zealand and Australia. I will then take you through the formalities of the meeting before I provide a high-level overview of Heartland's performance and activities in the 2021 financial year. This will be followed by an address from Heartland's Chief