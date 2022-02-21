Feb 21, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Jeffrey Kenneth Greenslade - Heartland Group Holdings Limited - CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director



Thank you. (foreign language) Good morning, and welcome to everybody. Thank you for attending the Heartland Group First Half 2022 results. I'm Jeff Greenslade, the Chief Executive of the group. I'm joined by the Group Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Dixson and the Chief Executive of Heartland Bank, Chris Flood. I will start with a few highlights before handing over to Andrew to go through the financial results in more detail, and then we'll come back to pick up a summary of the Australian performance before handing over to Chris Flood, the Chief Executive of the bank to go through the results -- business results within the bank, and then I'll finish with some closing remarks at the end and be able to say questions.



So starting at Page 4 of