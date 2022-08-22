Aug 22, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Jeffrey Kenneth Greenslade - Heartland Group Holdings Limited - CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director



(foreign language) Good morning, and welcome to the Heartland's FY '22 results. I'm Jeff Greenslade, the Chief Executive of Heartland Group. I'm joined by a number of executives in the room. I have Chris Flood, who is the Deputy Chief Executive of the Heartland Group; Andrew Dixson, the group's Chief Financial Officer, Michael Drumm, the group's Chief Operating Officer; and Leanne Lazarus, who recently appointed Chief Executive to the bank.



Before I get on to the results in detail, I just want to make some observations around our strategic vision in the context of results. This vision is anchored in our objective of best or only products and has 4 elements. Firstly, business as usual growth. And I'm pleased to report that during the course