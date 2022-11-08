Nov 08, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Geoffrey Thomas Ricketts - Heartland Group Holdings Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Geoff Ricketts, and I am privileged to be the Chair of Heartland Group Holdings Limited, our parent company. A warm welcome to shareholders and guests present online today at the 2022 Annual General Shareholder Meeting, shall I say, of Heartland Group Holdings Limited. I will provide you with instructions on how to vote and ask questions as we progress through the meeting. If you encounter any issues, please refer to the virtual annual meeting online portal guide or phone the helpline 0800-200-220.



Since a quorum is present, I'll declare the meeting open. I will now outline the agenda of the business for today's meeting. As Chair of the Board, I will shortly introduce you to the Board of Directors and the strategic management group who are joining in person and online from various locations. I will then take you through the formalities of the meeting before I provide you with a high-level overview of Heartland's performance and activities in