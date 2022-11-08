Nov 08, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT
Geoffrey Thomas Ricketts - Heartland Group Holdings Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Geoff Ricketts, and I am privileged to be the Chair of Heartland Group Holdings Limited, our parent company. A warm welcome to shareholders and guests present online today at the 2022 Annual General Shareholder Meeting, shall I say, of Heartland Group Holdings Limited. I will provide you with instructions on how to vote and ask questions as we progress through the meeting. If you encounter any issues, please refer to the virtual annual meeting online portal guide or phone the helpline 0800-200-220.
Since a quorum is present, I'll declare the meeting open. I will now outline the agenda of the business for today's meeting. As Chair of the Board, I will shortly introduce you to the Board of Directors and the strategic management group who are joining in person and online from various locations. I will then take you through the formalities of the meeting before I provide you with a high-level overview of Heartland's performance and activities in
Heartland Group Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Nov 08, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...