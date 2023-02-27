Feb 27, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Heartland Group FY '23 Half Year Results. (Operator Instructions)
I would like to turn the conference over now to Mr. Jeff Greenslade. Please go ahead.
Jeffrey Kenneth Greenslade - Heartland Group Holdings Limited - CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
(foreign language) Good morning, and welcome to the June results or -- sorry, December results or half year results for Heartland. I'm Jeff Greenslade, the Chief Executive of the Heartland Group. I'm joined by the Deputy Chief Executive, Chris Flood; the Heartland Bank CEO, Leanne Lazarus; the Chief Financial Officer of the group, Andrew Dixson; and the General Counsel, Phoebe Gibbons.
I'm going to touch on some highlights and some commentary on the operating environment before Andrew will take you through the results in detail. Before I do so, just a little bit of technical housekeeping. You will note that we are reporting both in a reported sense and an underlying sense. Reported obviously complies with NZ GAAP. The underlying results are
Half Year 2023 Heartland Group Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...