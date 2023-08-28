Aug 28, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

Jeffrey Kenneth Greenslade - Heartland Group Holdings Limited - CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director



Thank you. (foreign language). Welcome everybody to the Heartland financial year 2023 results. (foreign language). I'm Jeff Greenslade, the Chief Executive of Heartland Group Holdings Limited. I am joined by the Deputy Group CEO, Chris Flood; the Group CFO, Andrew Dixson; and the CEO of the Heartland Bank, Leanne Lazarus.



Before I turn to the results, just one piece of accounting housekeeping, as we have done in the past, we are reporting both in terms of accounting reported standards and underlying, and that is important just to give everybody a sense of how the business is performing once it's normalized for technical non-cash items, such as fair value adjustments for investments or a more complex issue of de