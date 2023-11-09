Nov 09, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Gregory Raymond Tomlinson - Heartland Group Holdings Limited - Non-Independent & Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome. My name is Greg Tomlinson and I am Chair of the Heartland Group Holdings Limited Board. A warm welcome to shareholders and guests present today at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Heartland Group Holdings Limited, the first annual meeting since the sad passing of our previous Chair and Founding Director, Geoff Ricketts.



It is our pleasure to return to Christchurch for this hybrid meeting.